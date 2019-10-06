WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given Sell Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WP Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of WP Carey from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $91.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. WP Carey has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.44.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WP Carey by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in WP Carey by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

