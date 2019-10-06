Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Sell Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. 1,595,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,350. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,205,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 142,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

