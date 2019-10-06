WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Williams Scotsman is a specialty rental services providing modular space and portable storage solutions primarily in North America. It serves the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. Williams Scotsman is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get WillScot alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.90.

WillScot stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 261,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,875. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.87. WillScot has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. WillScot had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $266.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $150,775.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,094,607.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 6.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the second quarter valued at $321,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in WillScot by 23.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WillScot by 69.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.