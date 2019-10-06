Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.19.

WMB traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,960,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,429,271. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 192.41%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $239,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,618.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,028,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Williams Companies by 255.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,233,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547,225 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 46.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,770,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,742 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 38.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,503,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,323 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 123.0% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,065,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

