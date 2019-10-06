William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “William Lyon Homes is primarily engaged in the design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado. The Company conducts its homebuilding operations through five reportable operating segments: Southern California, Northern California, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado through the Village Homes brand. William Lyon Homes is headquartered in Newport Beach, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLH. JMP Securities raised William Lyon Homes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush raised William Lyon Homes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut William Lyon Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE WLH traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 373,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,436. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a market cap of $754.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.30.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $465.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 69.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About William Lyon Homes

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

