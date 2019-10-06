Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLNG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.64. 279,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLNG. B. Riley set a $2.30 price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.01.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

