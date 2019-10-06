WEX (NYSE:WEX) & Cass Information Systems (NYSE:CASS) Critical Review

WEX (NYSE:WEX) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

WEX has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Cass Information Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. WEX does not pay a dividend. Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 6.84% 17.88% 4.29% Cass Information Systems 19.85% 13.07% 1.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for WEX and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 4 11 0 2.73 Cass Information Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

WEX currently has a consensus price target of $226.54, indicating a potential upside of 13.51%. Given WEX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than Cass Information Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WEX and Cass Information Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.49 billion 5.79 $168.29 million $7.64 26.12 Cass Information Systems $148.27 million 5.25 $30.27 million N/A N/A

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of WEX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Cass Information Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WEX beats Cass Information Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services, as well as offers ClearView analytics platform, a Web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers and SmartHub mobile application for business managers to access their account information. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking products and services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately-owned businesses and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

