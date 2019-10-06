WeTrust (TRST) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $403.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WeTrust token can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, DDEX and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00193066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.01022189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024292 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00090430 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust’s launch date was December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, HitBTC, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

