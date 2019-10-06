Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on Westrock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westrock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Shares of WRK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. 2,585,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,049. Westrock has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,914,570.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,427 shares of company stock worth $7,060,236. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Westrock by 60.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Westrock by 47.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Westrock by 154.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Westrock during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

