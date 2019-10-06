Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

WES has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.92.

NYSE:WES traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,977. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Tudor sold 5,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $2,024,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,468,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,783 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 223,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 96,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

