Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WDC. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $58.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,035,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,262. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $65.31.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,744,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Western Digital by 9,483.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 167.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 294.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

