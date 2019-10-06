Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Lowered to $56.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective trimmed by SunTrust Banks from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

WAL stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.16. 683,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,113. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.37 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 865,456 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,024,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

