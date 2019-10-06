Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wendys in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a sell rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.69. 3,732,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Wendys has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.64 million. Wendys had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $39,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,722,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,441,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131,438 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2,361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,211 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1,406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,621,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 1,369.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,612,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,470 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

