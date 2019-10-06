WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEGRY. Liberum Capital downgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of WEGRY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. WEIR GRP PLC/S’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

