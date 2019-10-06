Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $55.00 price target on Weibo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.60 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Weibo stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 2.21. Weibo has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Weibo had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,591,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,981,000 after buying an additional 1,052,658 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,096,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $134,863,000 after purchasing an additional 328,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,305,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,425,000 after purchasing an additional 262,741 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 954,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 818,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. 25.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

