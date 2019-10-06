Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.90 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce sales of $33.90 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.16 billion and the highest is $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $33.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $136.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.07 billion to $137.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $139.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.54 billion to $142.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,352,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

