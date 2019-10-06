VNT Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $186,551.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. VNT Chain has a market cap of $3.72 million and $186,551.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00192993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.01031175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00024400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090833 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,610,550,067 tokens. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en

VNT Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bilaxy and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

