Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

VSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Vivint Solar in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSLR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. 1,085,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vivint Solar has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $813.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 97.07% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Vivint Solar’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Solar will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vivint Solar news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 7,225 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $56,210.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,485.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bryan Christiansen sold 3,655 shares of Vivint Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $29,459.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,714.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,544 shares of company stock worth $2,905,647 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vivint Solar by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vivint Solar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Vivint Solar by 28.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vivint Solar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,832,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

See Also: Economic Reports

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.