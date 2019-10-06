Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given Hold Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VET. ValuEngine raised Vermilion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vermilion Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on Vermilion Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:VET traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 604,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.19. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $33.51.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.27). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $320.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 268.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

