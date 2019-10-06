Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Silgan by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Silgan by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 10.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Silgan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Silgan by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 101,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $29.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $323,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $59,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,404.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

