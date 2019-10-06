Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,202,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 357,144 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the second quarter worth approximately $2,011,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 62.3% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 690,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 264,965 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 44.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.17. Laureate Education Inc has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $250,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $54,940.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,007,699 shares of company stock valued at $267,652,310. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

