Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,971 Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.36 million. Kontoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

