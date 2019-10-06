Verition Fund Management LLC Has $255,000 Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 78,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 4.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Societe Generale lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.25. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

