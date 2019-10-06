Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,159 Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 1,845.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Big Lots by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Big Lots by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 896,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 67,682 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter worth $361,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Big Lots by 2.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America set a $23.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

NYSE:BIG opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.09. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $840.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In related news, SVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

