Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price target on Veeco Instruments and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $11.49. 95,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

