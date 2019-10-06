Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

VVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Valvoline from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Buckingham Research raised Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.67.

VVV stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,524. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,358,000 after buying an additional 174,796 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Valvoline by 453.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at $977,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Valvoline by 3.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,097,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,052,000 after buying an additional 123,035 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

