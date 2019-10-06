ValuEngine Upgrades Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ZN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 1,159,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Zion Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Get Zion Oil & Gas alerts:

Zion Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:ZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zion Oil & Gas stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 235,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.30% of Zion Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zion Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zion Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.