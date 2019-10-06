ValuEngine Upgrades YPF (NYSE:YPF) to Sell

YPF (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on YPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YPF in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get YPF alerts:

NYSE:YPF traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,686,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.44. YPF has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. YPF had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YPF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 60,465 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of YPF by 646.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 194,431 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of YPF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of YPF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,610,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.