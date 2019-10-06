ValuEngine Upgrades vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut vTv Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $8.00 price target on vTv Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

VTVT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.46. The company had a trading volume of 88,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,400. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $79.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -3.61. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 million. Research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other vTv Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman acquired 606,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,180,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,751. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of vTv Therapeutics worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

