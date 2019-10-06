ValuEngine Upgrades Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.70.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,456. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 643 shares of company stock valued at $37,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,406,000 after buying an additional 553,511 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,301,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 948,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,281,000 after buying an additional 331,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,145,000 after purchasing an additional 304,187 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after purchasing an additional 283,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.