ValuEngine Upgrades Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHI traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $28.67. 50,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,905. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $57.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 184.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter valued at $428,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 22.5% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 21.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.