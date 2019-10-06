ValuEngine Upgrades Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Hold

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,323. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $535.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.