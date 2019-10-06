ValuEngine Upgrades SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAExploration (NASDAQ:SAEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SAEX stock remained flat at $$1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,707. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. SAExploration has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SAExploration by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 620,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAExploration by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 240,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAExploration by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 102,679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SAExploration in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAExploration in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services in Alaska, Canada, South America, West Africa, and Southeast Asia. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp service, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field data processing.

