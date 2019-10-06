ValuEngine Upgrades Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) to “Buy”

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RDI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reading International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reading International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get Reading International alerts:

RDI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 16,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. Reading International has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $16.72.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Reading International had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 3.66%.

In other news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $105,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 801,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reading International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 692,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 525,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.