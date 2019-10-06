ValuEngine Upgrades R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCMT. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of R C M Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R C M Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of RCMT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 8,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. R C M Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.03.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.51% of R C M Technologies worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

