ValuEngine Upgrades Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series B stock remained flat at $$9.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.19. Qurate Retail Inc Series B has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.50.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series B alerts:

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series B had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.