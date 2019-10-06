ValuEngine Upgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FCF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

FCF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

