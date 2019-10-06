ValuEngine Upgrades Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) to Hold

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

ESI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 1,525,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scot Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

