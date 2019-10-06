ValuEngine Upgrades Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.
Shares of ESI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $93,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich purchased 7,500 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
