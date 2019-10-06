ValuEngine Upgrades Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of ESI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Solutions news, COO Scot Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $93,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich purchased 7,500 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.