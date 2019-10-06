ValuEngine Upgrades Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ:LYL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

LYL traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,100. Dragon Victory International has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited provides reward-based crowdfunding in China. The company operates through four segments: Crowdfunding Platform Service, Incubation Services, Finder's Fees Services, and Auto-Parts Procurement Services. It operates 5etou, an online crowdfunding platform at 5etou.cn that enables project searching for funding to connect with funding sources.

