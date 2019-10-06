ValuEngine Upgrades Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) to “Buy”

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAIO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Data I/O had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 30.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 25.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,723 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 220.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

