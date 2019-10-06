ValuEngine Upgrades Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:CBPX traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $26.65. The stock had a trading volume of 260,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,558. The stock has a market cap of $902.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.11. Continental Building Products has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $36.47.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $124.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.04 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

