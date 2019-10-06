ValuEngine Upgrades Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CEIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Consol Energy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $27.00 price target on Consol Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consol Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

CEIX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,152. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. Consol Energy has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $400.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.38. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $350.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 96.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 107,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 32.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consol Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,004,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

