ValuEngine Upgrades CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CLPS traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,954. CLPS has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CLPS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CLPS by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CLPS by 379.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 73,452 shares during the period. 1.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

