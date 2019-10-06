ValuEngine Upgrades Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 141,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,383. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.92.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $706.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.17 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

