ValuEngine Upgrades Bunge (NYSE:BG) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

NYSE BG traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 629,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,431. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bunge has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.20. Bunge had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,931,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,481,471.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 65.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 756.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 333.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 8,370.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at $92,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

