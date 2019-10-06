ValuEngine Upgrades Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

AIT stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. 137,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $882.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $856,856.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,910.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

