ValuEngine Upgrades Allergan (NYSE:AGN) to “Hold”

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

AGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.15.

Shares of AGN stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.44. 1,220,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,631. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.65. Allergan has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $193.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allergan will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

