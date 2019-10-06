ValuEngine Upgrades Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.55.

Shares of NYSE AMG traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.47. The company had a trading volume of 536,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,544. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $73.77 and a twelve month high of $138.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel T. Byrne acquired 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.77 per share, with a total value of $584,905.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,909.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,013,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 66.6% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 116,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 385,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 46,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

