ValuEngine Lowers Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $112.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.65.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.66. 1,200,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,390. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day moving average is $108.52. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $669,029.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $174,337.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,742,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,953 shares of company stock worth $2,653,229 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

